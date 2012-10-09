BUCHAREST Oct 9 Romania coach Victor Piturca has omitted in-form home-based strikers Raul Rusescu and Marius Niculae from his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Netherlands.

Instead of Steaua Bucharest's Rusescu and Vaslui's Niculae, who have each scored seven goals in the domestic league this season, Piturca opted for goal-shy Adrian Mutu and Ciprian Marica.

Controversial striker Mutu has played only 189 minutes in three AC Ajaccio matches while Marica played only once for Schalke 04 and like Mutu has not found the net this season.

"Mutu is still struggling physically but he played a full 90 minutes (in the 2-0 loss to Lille on Saturday) and it gives me hope," Piturca told reporters. "Marica is not in his best shape too but still they're very valuable for us and I can't drop them."

Romania, who travel to Turkey on Friday and host the Netherlands four days later, top Group D with six points after wins over Estonia and Andorra in their opening qualifiers. Netherlands are second, also on six points. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)