BUCHAREST Oct 8 Romania coach Victor Piturca named nine Steaua Bucharest players on Monday to complete his 25-man squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in Turkey on Oct. 12 and at home against the Netherlands four days later.

Piturca selected 15 home-based players, including goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, uncapped right winger Adrian Popa as well as three defenders and four other midfielders from domestic league leaders Steaua.

Piturca has dropped four players from his provisional foreign-based squad, which was announced last month, with defender Paul Papp, midfielders Banel Nicolita and George Florescu and striker Daniel Niculae omitted.

Controversial striker Adrian Mutu, who has served two doping bans in his career and broke his contract with Italy's Cesena to join French club AC Ajaccio in August, has been recalled for the first time since February.

Romania top Group D with six points from two matches after enjoying comfortable wins over Estonia and Andorra in their opening qualifiers. Netherlands are second, also on six points.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ciprian Tatarusanu (Steaua Bucharest), Costel Pantilimon (Manchester City), Mircea Bornescu (Petrolul Ploiesti)

Defenders: Srgian Luchin (Dinamo Bucharest), Gabriel Tamas (West Bromwich Albion), Marius Gaman (FC Astra), Florin Gardos (Steaua Bucharest), Nicolai Goian (Spezia), Vlad Chiriches (Steaua Bucharest), Dragos Grigore (Dinamo Bucharest), Razvan Rat (Shakhtar Donetsk), Iasmin Latovlevici (Steaua Bucharest)

Midfielders: Gabriel Torje (Granada), Adrian Popa (Steaua Bucharest), Mihai Pintilii (Steaua Bucharest), Razvan Cocis (Rostov), Alexandru Bourceanu (Steaua Bucharest), Costin Lazar (PAOK Salonika), Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest), Alexandru Maxim (Panduri Targu-Jiu), Alexandru Chipciu (Steaua Bucharest)

Forwards: Adrian Mutu (AC Ajaccio), Bogdan Stancu (Orduspor), Ciprian Marica (Schalke 04), Gheorghe Grozav (Petrolul Ploiesti) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933)