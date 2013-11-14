UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
Nov 14 Romania goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu will be fit for Friday's World Cup playoff against Greece after the back injury he suffered on Monday turned out to be less serious than thought, coach Victor Piturca said on Thursday.
First-choice keeper Tatarusanu sustained the injury in training and Piturca called up Manchester City's Costel Pantilimon, who was surprisingly left out of the initial squad despite impressive performances in recent weeks.
"Fortunately, things look good at the moment," Piturca told a news conference. "Tatarusanu is fit to play tomorrow. He trained at 90 percent yesterday and it's normal training for him today."
Romania play Greece at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens in the first playoff on Friday, with the return leg at the National Arena in Bucharest on Tuesday.
Piturca said that captain Vlad Chiriches, who suffered a fractured nose during his team Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 home loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, would join the team in Athens but would definitely not play.
"He'll arrive today, if his face mask is ready, or tomorrow but he'll not play on Friday," said Piturca. "He could play on Tuesday but even this is not sure.
"He'll train with the team tomorrow. I wanted him to be with us, he wanted to and that's it for now." (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Clare Fallon)
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
March 11 Hull City had been holding out desperately for one New Year hero to lead their fight for Premier League salvation, but now it transpires they may have stumbled across two in the shape of an unlikely manager and a misfit striker.
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.