RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 Russia are not feeling extra pressure because they did not start their World Cup campaign with a victory, coach Fabio Capello said.

Russia meet Belgium at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday in a Group H match that Belgium coach Marc Wilmots said Capello's men would need to win after they drew 1-1 with South Korea.

"Nothing whatsoever changes just because they won the first match," Capello told reporters on Saturday in reference to highly-regarded Belgium's 2-1 comeback win over Algeria.

"They suffered too. They had three chances and scored twice. We had the chance to score a second goal and we failed to do that. That's where the difference lies."

Capello also said Russia played their opening game in the heat of Cuiaba, in Brazil's low-lying wetlands, while Belgium opened their campaign in the less stifling city of Belo Horizonte.

Russia captain Vasili Berezutskiy brushed aside questions about the team's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev who allowed South Korea to take the lead when the ball squeezed through his hands in the worst goalkeeping error of the tournament.

"He is a very experienced goalkeeper," Berezutskiy said. "I didn't say anything in particular to him. Everyone can make mistakes. I told him to get up and not to waste time. We needed to get back in the game."

Capello reiterated that Akinfeev will keep his place in the team. "He is a great goalkeeper, one of the best in the world." (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Justin Palmer)