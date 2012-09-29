MOSCOW, Sept 29 Factbox on the Russian cities chosen to host the 2018 soccer World Cup which were announced by the organisers on Saturday:

MOSCOW

Population: Officially listed as 11.5 million but actual population is closer to 25 million, with millions of unregistered migrant workers living in the city.

Clubs: Spartak, CSKA, Dynamo, Lokomotiv, Torpedo (Division II)

Stadiums: Luzhniki, capacity: 90,000; Spartak (to be built by 2013), proposed capacity: 45,000; Dynamo (to be built by 2016), proposed capacity: 45,000

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, warm nights

History: Founded in 1147 on the banks of the Moscow River, it is one of the oldest Russian cities. Today, it is a dynamic metropolis, with some of the world's best and most expensive shopping, nightlife, restaurants and culture. It welcomes more than four million tourists each year.

Home to some 130 different nationalities, Moscow is served by three international airports and the world's second busiest underground system.

The city has beautiful architecture and renowned cultural landmarks such as the Kremlin, Red Square, the Bolshoi Theatre and the Tretyakov Art Gallery. The colourful St Basil's Cathedral is the symbol of both Moscow and Russia.

The Luzhniki Olympic Stadium, built in 1956 on what used to be marshland near the Moscow River, will be the tournament's main venue, hosting the opening match, the final and one of the semi-finals. The stadium, located at the centre of Moscow's 145-hectare sports complex, hosted the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the soccer final of the 1980 Summer Olympics.

- - - -

ST PETERSBURG

Population: 5 million

Club: Zenit St Petersburg

Stadium: Gazprom-Arena (to be built by 2014), proposed capacity: 69,000

Distance from Moscow: 690 kms

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, chilly nights

History: Founded by Peter the Great in 1703 on the banks of the Neva River as the new Russian capital. The cradle of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, it was re-named Petrograd in 1918 before changing its name to Leningrad. The name reverted to St Petersburg following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Today it is known as Russia's northern capital.

Europe's best architects and Russia's foremost creative talents, such as Alexander Pushkin, Nikolay Gogol and Fyodor Dostoevsky, left their imprints on this city which is famous for its canals, drawbridges, fountains and "white nights" during the summer months.

The city centre is a UNESCO World Heritage site with many landmarks, such as the Mariinsky Opera House and Hermitage Museum.

Tourism is a key sector of the city's economy and it welcomes up to five million visitors each year, more than any other city in Russia.

- - - -

KAZAN

Population: 1.2 million

Club: Rubin Kazan

Stadium: to be built by 2013, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 825 kms

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, warm nights

History: The capital of the central region of Tatarstan is one of the oldest Russian cities and celebrated its millennium in 2005. Kazan is a sprawling, industrial city, located on the banks of the Volga River. It is an ethnically diverse city with more than 100 different nationalities. The dominant religion is Islam.

Kazan has become one of the major sporting centres in Russia and will host the 2013 World University Games and the 2015 world swimming championships.

The 16th century Kazan Kremlin is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

- - - -

SOCHI

Population: 400,000

Clubs: Has no professional clubs since Zhemchuzhina Sochi dropped out of the Russian second division because of financial difficulties last year.

Stadium: to be built by 2013, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 1,680 kms

Climate at World Cup time: sub-tropical, with hot, humid days and warm nights

History: Founded in the early 19th century, the summer resort will host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Located at the foot of the Caucasus mountains, stretching almost 140 kilometres along the Black Sea coast, Sochi has a sub-tropical climate, with hot, humid summers and mild winters.

Critics say security could be a problem as it is located in a possible conflict zone, near the breakaway republic of Abkhazia and also Chechnya.

- - - -

VOLGOGRAD

Population: 1.1 million

Club: Rotor Volgograd (Division II)

Stadium: yet to be built, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 940 kms

Climate at World Cup time: hot, humid days, warm nights

History: Founded in 1589 on the banks of the Volga River as Tsaritsyn, shortly after the death of Tsar Ivan the Terrible, as Russia's southern fortress against the nomadic tribes.

In 1925, it was renamed Stalingrad after the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and in 1961 it became Volgograd.

The city is known for its battle during World War Two in 1942-43 when the Soviet forces defeated a German army headed by Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus. Now a large industrial city with a big sporting tradition, it is home to many famous Russian athletes, such as pole vault world-record holder Yelena Isinbayeva.

- - - -

YEKATERINBURG

Population: 1.373 million

Club: Ural Yekaterinburg (Division II)

Stadium: capacity: 27,000, to be expanded to 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 1,755 kms

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, chilly nights

History: The city was founded in 1723 by a decree of Peter the Great and named after the Tsar's wife Catherine I.

During the 18th century the city became known as Russia's iron-making centre. Now, it is a large industrial city, located at the foot of the Ural mountains near the Europe-Asia border.

One drawback for Yekaterinburg is that it is the furthest venue from Moscow and is also far from the other host cities but local authorities have promised to build high-speed trains that fans could use for free.

- - - -

KALININGRAD

Population: 450,300

Club: Baltika Kaliningrad (Division II)

Stadium: yet to be built, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 1,235 kms

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, chilly nights

History: Founded in the 13th century by knights of the Teutonic Order, the city was formerly known as Konigsberg and was the capital of East Prussia. Now, it is a key Baltic seaport.

Until 1945 the city was part of Germany but it was annexed by the Soviet Union after World War Two.

Kaliningrad's pride is the reconstructed Konigsberg Cathedral, from the 14th century, which has two chapels, Orthodox and Protestant.

The Kaliningrad region has pristine beaches and sand dunes. Some 90 percent of the world's amber deposits are located here and the amber industry is a key business in the city and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The city was home to thinkers and artists, including philosopher Immanuel Kant, a life-long resident who taught at the local university, composer Richard Wagner and romantic writer E.T.A. Hoffmann.

- - - -

NIZHNY NOVGOROD

Population: 1.3 million

Club: Volga Nizhny Novgorod

Stadium: yet to be built, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 425 kms

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, warm nights

History: Due to its advantageous location on the Volga River the city, founded in 1221, developed into Russia's key commerce centre in the 19th century.

The city's Kremlin dates back to the 16th century and has a two-kilometre brick fortress wall and 13 watchtowers. It offers an impressive view of the city and its waterfront.

- - - -

ROSTOV

Population: 1.1 million

Clubs: FK Rostov

Stadium: yet to be built, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 1,110 kms

Climate at World Cup time: hot, humid days, warm nights

History: Known from the time of Herodotus as a land of warlike Scythians, the steppes of the Don River basin eventually became home to the freedom-loving Cossacks. Rostov was founded in 1749 to serve as a southern fortress for Russia.

The flamboyant Cossack culture is still prevalent in the city. The village of Starocherkasskaya, 27 kms from Rostov, was a capital of the Don Cossacks. Today it is a museum city and one of the area's main tourist attractions.

The Don River provides the city with picturesque sand beaches and cuisine featuring fish and crayfish dishes.

Rostov serves as a transport and cultural hub of southern Russia.

- - - -

SAMARA

Population: 1.2 million

Club: Krylya Sovietov Samara

Stadium: yet to be built, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 1,060 kms

Climate at World Cup time: hot, humid days, warm nights

History: Capital of the Samara region and founded in 1586, it is one of the most prominent cities along the Volga River and serves as Russia's aerospace centre.

During World War Two, Samara became the country's second capital as all government departments and diplomatic corps were evacuated there from Moscow.

Places of interest for visitors include Joseph Stalin's 37-metre deep bunker and nature reserve the Zhigulevskie Hills on the Volga River.

Samara's landmark is a 68-metre, 20-ton monument of the Soyuz rocket carrier, built to commemorate the space flight of Yuri Gagarin in 1961.

The Volga River is almost two km wide here and the city is a major transport hub thanks to its international airport, major railway station and busy river port.

- - - -

SARANSK

Population: 300,000

Club: Mordovia Saransk

Stadium: yet to be built, proposed capacity: 45,000

Distance from Moscow: 650 kms

Climate at World Cup time: dry, hot days, warm nights

History: Saransk, founded in 1641 and located in central Russia, is the capital of the Mordovia region, home to many ethnic groups, such as the Finno-Ugric.

The smallest of Russia's host cities, Saransk is a frequent venue for ethnographic and folklore festivals aimed at preserving national identity, culture and customs.

- - - - Source: www.fifa.com/worldcup/russia2018 (Compiled by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)