MOSCOW, Sept 29 Twelve venues, located in 11 Russian cities, will host the 2018 World Cup finals, FIFA President Sepp Blatter and the tournament organisers announced during a live television show on Saturday.

On Friday, soccer's world governing body FIFA decided to drop Krasnodar and Yaroslavl from the list, retaining Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Samara, Volgograd, Rostov, Sochi, Saransk and Yekaterinburg.

Moscow will have two venues - the 90,000-seat Luzhniki stadium which will stage the final and a 45,000-seat arena that is being built by the Spartak club.

"It will be the first World Cup to be held in Eastern Europe and in Russia. I think Russia will have the best World Cup in history," Blatter said earlier, lavishing praise on the hosts.

