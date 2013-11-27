MOSCOW, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Russia: Form and Prospects Russia won Europe's Group F ahead of Portugal, having sealed their berth in next year's finals after a 1-1 draw at Azerbaijan in their conclusive qualifier. Having not reached the World Cup since 2002, Russia recruited Fabio Capello and they collected 22 points from seven wins and the draw at Azerbaijan with away defeats by Portugal and Northern Ireland the only blemishes. Russia are a disciplined and well-organised team, who conceded only five goals during the qualifying campaign but lack flair and creativity in midfield and can struggle against top-level opposition. Capello moulded them into a competitive, if unspectacular team, and the Italian will need all his key men on top form to make an impact in Brazil. The Italian coach continues to ignore calls from the media and fans to bring back former captain Andrey Arshavin despite the experienced midfielder's good recent form for his club Zenit St Petersburg. Coach: Fabio Capello A former Italy midfielder with a remarkable record of success as a club coach, winning domestic titles with Milan, AS Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid and the European Cup with Milan. Capello led England to the 2010 World Cup finals and then the Euro 2012 finals but resigned a few months before the championship. He took over as Russia coach in July last year, replacing Dutchman Dick Advocaat and quickly instilled a new sense of discipline and personal responsibility. The Italian has yet to sign a contract extension but he is expected to put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that will see him stay in charge for the World Cup finals in 2018 which will be hosted by Russia. Key player: Alexander Kerzhakov The Zenit St Petersburg striker is the country's most prolific scorer with 211 goals in competitive matches. Kerzhakov made his Russia debut in March 2002 and was part of Oleg Romantsev's squad at the World Cup finals in Japan and South Korea. The forward also played at the Euro 2004 and the Euro 2012. He scored 24 goals in 77 internationals and is two strikes short of Vladimir Beschastnykh's record. In 2006 he joined Sevilla, helping the Spanish side win the UEFA Cup, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup in 2007. How they qualified: Winners European Group F 2012 Sept 7 N. Ireland H W 2-0 Faizulin, Shirokov pen Sept 11 Israel A W 4-0 Kerzhakov 2, Kokorin Faizulin Oct 12 Portugal H W 1-0 Kerzhakov Oct 16 Azerbaijan H W 1-0 Shirokov pen 2013 June 7 Portugal A L 1-0 June 11 N.Ireland A L 1-0 Sept 6 Luxembourg H W 4-1 Kokorin 2, Kerzhakov Samedov Sept 10 Israel H W 3-1 Berezutski, Kokorin Glushakov Oct 11 Luxembourg A W 4-0 Samedov, Faizulin Glushakov, Kerzhakov Oct 15 Azerbaijan A D 1-1 Shirokov World Cup record Previous appearances: 7 as Soviet Union team, 2 as Russia (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 2002) Best performance: 4th in 1966 Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 80-1 (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)