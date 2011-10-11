(Fixes dateline)
By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW Oct 11 The 2018 World Cup will be played
in 12 stadiums located in 11 Russian cities, head of the local
organising committee (LOC) Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.
He also revealed the announcement of the host cities has
been brought forward several months, to October 2012, in order
to give the world's largest country more time to prepare for the
32-team soccer extravaganza.
"After the (outer) Moscow region dropped out last month we
still have 13 candidate cities and a total of 15 stadiums,"
Mutko, who is also a member of FIFA's executive board, told
reporters following a joint meeting of LOC and FIFA officials.
"In the next few months we will choose 12 stadiums in 11
cities that would host the tournament."
Mutko declined to name the favourites.
"Every city, be it Moscow (the largest) or Saransk (the
smallest) has an equal chance to be selected," he said.
"And no city is guaranteed a World Cup status if it's not
ready. Everything must be first class: the stadium, the airport,
hotels, roads, all the infrastructure."
FIFA's secretary general Jerome Valcke was asked about
specific problems facing the Russian organisers.
"Honestly speaking, we are more concerned with (2014 World
Cup hosts) Brazil at the moment," he said.
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE
"I've only been to two Russian cities: Moscow and Saransk.
The first issue in Moscow is traffic -- it's a nightmare.
"But we're talking about 2018 so we have time to try to
solve all the problems."
The Russians are building 11 of the 12 World Cup arenas from
scratch but Mutko said several of the stadiums should be ready
in a year or two.
"St Petersburg should have a brand new 69,000-seat stadium
by the end of 2012 while Kazan will open its 45,000-seat arena
in early 2013," he said.
"And the Sochi stadium will host the opening ceremony of the
2014 Winter Olympics so it should be ready on time."
Mutko also disputed the cost of renovation at Moscow's
84,000-seat Luzhniki Olympic stadium, which would likely host
the World Cup final and one of the semi-finals.
Asked if the price of 40 billion roubles ($1.27 billion) was
justified, he snapped back: "40 billion? It's way too much, you
could build two stadiums for that money.
"I think a new Wembley only cost 30 billion. I think whoever
gave this figure must have had other things in mind," said
Mutko, who is also Russia's Sports Minister.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
($1=31.43 Rouble)
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)