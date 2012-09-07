UPDATE 1-Soccer-Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
(Adds teams)
Sept 7 Russia 2 Northern Ireland 0 - World Cup qualifying Group F result.
In Moscow
Scorers: Viktor Faizulin 30, Roman Shirokov 78pen
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Russia: 1-Igor Akinfeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 14-Vasily Berezutsky, 23-Dmitry Kombarov; 15-Roman Shirokov, 7-Igor Denisov, 18-Vladimir Bystrov, 20-Viktor Faizulin (8-Denis Glushakov 85); 17-Alan Dzagoyev (9-Alexander Kokorin 58), 11-Alexander Kerzhakov
Northern Ireland: 12-Roy Carroll; 4-Gareth McAuley, 20-Craig Cathcart, 18-Aaron Hughes, 5-Jonny Evans, 6-Christopher Baird, 8-Steven Davis, 11-Chris Brunt, 17-Corry Evans (19-Dean Shiels 84), 9-Jamie Ward (7-Andrew Little 76), 10-Kyle Lafferty
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
(Editing by Toby Davis)
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.