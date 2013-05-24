MOSCOW May 24 Russia coach Fabio Capello has called up two uncapped players, defenders Vladimir Granat of Dynamo Moscow and Kuban Krasnodar's Alexei Kozlov, for next month's World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Granat, 26, was included in Russia's squad for Euro 2012 by Capello's predecessor Dick Advocaat but has yet to make his international debut.

Kozlov, also 26, was a surprise addition to a 27-man squad, announced by Capello on Friday, having only attended Russia under-23 team's training camp some five years ago.

The Italian also recalled Spartak Moscow striker Artem Dzyuba for the first time since October but again overlooked experienced forwards Roman Pavlyuchenko and Pavel Pogrebnyak as well as former Russia captain Andrei Arshavin.

Russia, who top Group F with maximum 12 points from four matches, face Portugal in Lisbon on June 7.

The Portuguese are joint second along with Israel - a point behind - having played six games each.

Russia's qualifier against Northern Ireland, postponed following a heavy snowstorm in Belfast in March, has been rescheduled for August. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)