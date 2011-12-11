* Qataris earn dream semi-final

* Esperance pay for missed chances (Adds quotes)

TOYOTA, Japan Dec 11 Asian champions Al Sadd ground out a 2-1 win over Tunisia's Esperance at the Club World Cup on Sunday to set up a dream semi-final against European kings Barcelona.

"Barcelona are the best team in the world but anything is possible in football," said Al Sadd coach Jorge Fossati. "If we stay humble and keep this spirit anything can happen."

The Qatari side took the lead against the run of play in Toyota when Khalfan Al Khalfan headed home after a powerful run down the right from Kader Keita in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes into the second half, Doha-based Al Sadd doubled their lead when captain Abdulla Koni swept home a Lee Jung-soo knockdown from point-blank range.

Esperance grabbed a lifeline on the hour mark when skipper Oussama Darragi's flicked headed crept in at the far post but he was furious to be substituted a little over 10 minutes later.

The Tunisians twice had goals ruled offside in a frantic final few minutes but ultimately paid for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Angry Esperance supporters hurled objects onto the pitch while players squared up as tempers boiled over at the end of the game.

Esperance coach Nabil Maaloul questioned the offside decision, although television replays showed both to be correct.

"I think they were goals," he said. "But referees can make mistakes."

Fossati admitted Al Sadd had been fortunate to survive a torrid opening 15 minutes.

"Esperance played very well at the start," added Fossati, whose side survived an early scare when striker Yannick Ndjeng hit the post.

"They had a lot of space to control the game but changed things a bit and we were able to control the ball much better and get at them on the counter."

Barcelona left for the Far East immediately after beating Real Madrid 3-1 in Saturday's 'Clasico' to leapfrog their bitter rivals at the top of La Liga.

Barca take on Al Sadd on Dec. 15 in Yokohama with the final of the seven-team tournament at the same venue three days later.

Japan's Kashiwa Reysol were playing Mexican side Monterrey in the second quarter-final later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories