TOYOTA, Japan Dec 11 Asian champions Al
Sadd ground out a 2-1 win over Tunisia's Esperance at the Club
World Cup on Sunday to set up a dream semi-final against
European kings Barcelona.
"Barcelona are the best team in the world but anything is
possible in football," said Al Sadd coach Jorge Fossati. "If we
stay humble and keep this spirit anything can happen."
The Qatari side took the lead against the run of play in
Toyota when Khalfan Al Khalfan headed home after a powerful run
down the right from Kader Keita in the 33rd minute.
Three minutes into the second half, Doha-based Al Sadd
doubled their lead when captain Abdulla Koni swept home a Lee
Jung-soo knockdown from point-blank range.
Esperance grabbed a lifeline on the hour mark when skipper
Oussama Darragi's flicked headed crept in at the far post but he
was furious to be substituted a little over 10 minutes later.
The Tunisians twice had goals ruled offside in a frantic
final few minutes but ultimately paid for their wastefulness in
front of goal.
Angry Esperance supporters hurled objects onto the pitch
while players squared up as tempers boiled over at the end of
the game.
Esperance coach Nabil Maaloul questioned the offside
decision, although television replays showed both to be correct.
"I think they were goals," he said. "But referees can make
mistakes."
Fossati admitted Al Sadd had been fortunate to survive a
torrid opening 15 minutes.
"Esperance played very well at the start," added Fossati,
whose side survived an early scare when striker Yannick Ndjeng
hit the post.
"They had a lot of space to control the game but changed
things a bit and we were able to control the ball much better
and get at them on the counter."
Barcelona left for the Far East immediately after beating
Real Madrid 3-1 in Saturday's 'Clasico' to leapfrog their bitter
rivals at the top of La Liga.
Barca take on Al Sadd on Dec. 15 in Yokohama with the final
of the seven-team tournament at the same venue three days later.
Japan's Kashiwa Reysol were playing Mexican side Monterrey
in the second quarter-final later on Sunday.
