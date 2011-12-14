YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 14 Qatar's Al Sadd
want FIFA to let them field a team of 16 players when they face
European kings Barcelona in Thursday's Club World Cup semi-final
in Japan.
"I've got a plan," Al Sadd's Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati
told reporters with a twinkle in his eye.
"If they agree to my request we are allowed 15 or 16 players
on the field, I think we have a chance!"
Barcelona, bidding to win their second Club World Cup in
three years, are expected to overpower the Asian champions when
they meet in Yokohama.
Sunday's final should feature the Spanish giants and
Brazil's Santos, who face Japanese champions Kashiwa Reysol in
Wednesday's first semi-final in Toyota.
"Barcelona are the biggest team in the world," sighed Al
Sadd captain Abdulla Koni. "If Real Madrid can't beat Barcelona,
how can we?"
Barca flew out to Japan immediately after a crucial 3-1
"Clasico' win over Real Madrid on Saturday, moving the Spanish
champions above their fierce rivals to the top of La Liga.
Al Sadd beat Tunisia's Esperance 2-1 in the weekend
quarter-finals to earn a crack at Barca, although their game
plan appears to be damage limitation.
"We have to try our best," said Koni. "We came here to
learn. Realistically we only have a 10 percent chance of beating
Barcelona. When they play us, they have to play slowly."
Al Sadd defender Nadir Belhadj also appeared in a quandary
about stopping Barca's Argentine wizard Lionel Messi.
"Messi and Barca are on another planet," the Algerian told
FIFA.com. "It's possible to guess what Messi is going to do but
actually stopping him from doing it is another matter."
Even Brazil's much-coveted striker Neymar said facing Barca
in the final on Sunday would be a daunting prospect.
"I don't think there are any particular tactics you use
against Barcelona," shrugged the 19-year-old pin-up. "You just
have to pray, ask for God's help and give it your best shot."
