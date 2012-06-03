RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 3 Katlego Mphela
scored a late equaliser to save South Africa from an
embarrassing World Cup qualifier defeat at home to Ethiopia on
Sunday.
Mphela cleverly curled a shot wide of the opposing
goalkeeper in the 77th minute to level the score at 1-1 but
there will be questions about the future of coach Pitso
Mosimane, who had said before the match only a win would do.
"We were surprised by them," said South African captain
Steven Pienaar of opponents 71 places below them in the FIFA
rankings. "They came with nothing to lose."
Ethiopia, who in four decades of World Cup qualifying had
only won once away, took the lead just before the half-hour mark
with a powerful shot from Said Saladin.
His goal delighted several thousand expatriate Ethiopian
fans, whose cheering dominated a near-empty stadium at
Rustenburg.
The decline in South Africa's fortunes since hosting the
2010 World Cup, including missing out on qualifying for the 2012
African Nations Cup finals because they misread the rules, meant
only around 5,000 spectators turned up in contrast to the
festivities of two years ago.
South Africa failed to qualify for the Nations Cup after
losing out in a three-way tie at the top of their group because
they thought goal difference was the deciding factor when, in
fact, it was head-to-head record.
