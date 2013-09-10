Sept 10 Poland kept their World Cup playoff hopes alive when they thrashed San Marino 5-1 away in a Group H qualifying game on Tuesday.

Poland are fourth in the group with 13 points from eight games, two behind second-placed Ukraine, who have 15, and third-placed Montenegro, also on 15. England top the group with 16 points while San Marino have lost all eight matches.

But at least the minnows scored their first goal of the campaign when Alessandro Della Valle's header sailed past keeper Artur Boruc in the 23rd minute.

However Piotr Zielinski's double, as well as Jakub Blaszczykowski, Pawel Brozek and Adrian Mierzejewski's goals, gave Poland an easy win on the picturesque Serravalle ground in the shadow of the imposing San Marino mountainside.

Poland travel to Ukraine on Oct. 11 before taking on England at Wembley four days later and although their chances of finishing in the top two spots are slim, they are not out of the running yet.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Julien Pretot)