Soccer-Manchester United charged after FA Cup loss to Chelsea
March 14 Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.
June 15 World Cup top scorers as of Sunday. Goals Player Team 2 Robin van Persie Netherlands Neymar Brazil Karim Benzema France Arjen Robben Netherlands 1 Alexis Sanchez Chile Joel Campbell Costa Rica Oscar Brazil Marcos Urena Costa Rica Haris Seferovic Switzerland Jean Beausejour Chile Admir Mehmedi Switzerland Xabi Alonso Spain Jorge Valdivia Chile Mario Balotelli Italy Pablo Armero Colombia Oribe Peralta Mexico Teofilo Gutierrez Colombia Stefan De Vrij Netherlands Wilfried Bony Ivory Coast Daniel Sturridge England Oscar Duarte Costa Rica Gervinho Ivory Coast James Rodriguez Colombia Claudio Marchisio Italy Enner Valencia Ecuador Lionel Messi Argentina Keisuke Honda Japan Edinson Cavani Uruguay Tim Cahill Australia (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
March 14 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.