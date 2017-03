(.) June 17 A list of the fastest World Cup goals after FIFA said on Tuesday that Clint Dempsey's strike for the United States against Ghana on Monday had been officially timed at 30 seconds. The goal in the Group G match in Natal had initially been given as 32 seconds and later 29 by soccer's governing body. Player Country Opponent Year Time 1. Hakan Sukur Turkey South Korea 2002 11 seconds 2. Vaclav Masek Czechoslovakia Mexico 1962 16 seconds 3. Ernst Lehner Germany Austria 1934 25 seconds 4. Bryan Robson England France 1982 27 seconds 5. Clint Dempsey U.S. Ghana 2014 30 seconds 6. Emile Veinante France Belgium 1938 35 seconds 7. Arne Nyberg Sweden Hungary 1938 35 seconds 8. Bernard Lacombe France Italy 1978 37 seconds 9. Florian Albert Hungary Bulgaria 1962 50 seconds 10. Adalbert Desu Romania Peru 1930 50 seconds (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)