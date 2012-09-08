GLASGOW, Sept 8 Scotland and a young Serbia side played out a tame 0-0 draw in their opening Group A World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday, suggesting that neither team has much chance of reaching the finals in Brazil in 2014.

Although the Scots had more of the ball and the better chances, they rarely looked like scoring against a well-marshalled Serbian defence who easily coped with whatever the Scots created.

Serbia almost stole all three points in the 90th minute when Dusan Tadic broke through on goal but was denied by a good save from Scottish goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Scotland responded with one of their best attempts of the game in stoppage time, when James Forrest's shot was parried by keeper Vladimir Stojkovic and thumped clear by Branislav Ivanovic.

Belgium and Croatia lead the standings after one game with three points each, with Scotland facing Macedonia on Tuesday when Serbia meet Wales at home. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Matt Barker)