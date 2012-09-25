Sept 25 Scotland forward Steven Naismith is facing a FIFA disciplinary charge after allegedly elbowing Serbia's Srdan Mijailovic during a World Cup qualifier in Glasgow earlier this month.

The incident occurred when Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson was looking the other way but TV footage appeared to show the Everton forward smashing his elbow into Mijailovic's face close to the centre circle.

If found guilty by FIFA the 26-year-old Naismith faces a possible three-match ban and could miss two World Cup ties against Wales and an away qualifier in Belgium.

"We can confirm FIFA has now opened disciplinary proceedings against Steven Naismith," said a spokesman for soccer's ruling body.

Naismith, who has won 18 international caps, joined Everton at the start of this season after spending five years with Rangers.

The game between Scotland and Serbia ended in a 0-0 draw. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)