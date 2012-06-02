DAKAR, June 2 Senegal came from behind to win
their opening World Cup qualifier 3-1 against Liberia on
Saturday as their new-look team began the process of expunging
the disappointment of failure earlier this year.
The home side, who were one of the favourites at the African
Nations Cup in January but collapsed in spectacular fashion,
fell behind in the second minute after a goal by Francis Doe.
New Senegal captain Papiss Cisse missed a penalty before
Ibrahima Balde equalised before halftime.
Substitute Dame Ndoye and French-based midfielder Sadio
Mane, in only his second appearance for the team, added two more
goals after the break.
Ndoye's goal in the 71st minute came after Liberia had
defender Solomon Grimes sent off.
Mane, who is in the Olympic squad for the London Games next
month, made sure of the win in the 83rd minute.
Senegal, who appointed Frenchman Pierre Lechantre as coach
in April only for him to walk away from the job just a few days
later, play a testing away match against Uganda in African Group
J qualifying next Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony
Jimenez)