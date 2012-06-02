DAKAR, June 2 Senegal came from behind to win their opening World Cup qualifier 3-1 against Liberia on Saturday as their new-look team began the process of expunging the disappointment of failure earlier this year.

The home side, who were one of the favourites at the African Nations Cup in January but collapsed in spectacular fashion, fell behind in the second minute after a goal by Francis Doe.

New Senegal captain Papiss Cisse missed a penalty before Ibrahima Balde equalised before halftime.

Substitute Dame Ndoye and French-based midfielder Sadio Mane, in only his second appearance for the team, added two more goals after the break.

Ndoye's goal in the 71st minute came after Liberia had defender Solomon Grimes sent off.

Mane, who is in the Olympic squad for the London Games next month, made sure of the win in the 83rd minute.

Senegal, who appointed Frenchman Pierre Lechantre as coach in April only for him to walk away from the job just a few days later, play a testing away match against Uganda in African Group J qualifying next Saturday.

