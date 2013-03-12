DAKAR, March 12 Former club mates Demba Ba and Papiss Demba Cisse will lead Senegal's attack in this month's World Cup qualifier against Angola after being named in a 23-man squad on Tuesday.

The pair, who were at Newcastle United before Ba's move to Chelsea in January, will play together for the first time in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after Ba missed the first two Group J matches last June.

They are among a full-strength squad named by new coach Alain Giresse, who told a news conference he had no reason to make any drastic changes to the squad for the March 23 match.

He did, however, add defenders Pape Gueye and Lamine Gassama to the squad after they were not called up for last month's friendly against Guinea.

Senegal lead the group by two points but must play their home match against Angola in neutral Conakry, Guinea because of a year-long home ban after violence in Dakar last October during an African Nations Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sonia Oxley)