Aug 29 Demba Ba was again left out of Senegal's 23-man World Cup squad on Thursday for next week's qualifier against Uganda as coach Alain Giresse continued to pick only players who regularly feature for their clubs.

Striker Ba has struggled to win a regular place in Chelsea's team since joining the Londoners from Newcastle United in January.

He was also omitted for two World Cup qualifiers in June.

Girondins Bordeaux forward Henri Saviet, a former French junior international, is likely to make his senior debut along with Nantes defender Issa Cissokho whose younger brother Aly is a French international and recently moved to Liverpool.

Ba's former strike partner at Newcastle United, Papiss Cisse, misses out because of suspension.

Frenchman Giresse told a Dakar news conference he would continue the policy of only selecting footballers who were "competitive and playing at their clubs".

Senegal must avoid defeat to clinch top spot in Group J and advance to the final phase of Africa's qualifiers for next year's World Cup.

The Sept. 7 match is being played in neutral Morocco because Senegal have a ban on home matches.