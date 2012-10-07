BELGRADE Oct 7 Serbia coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has included uncapped forwards Nenad Krsticic and Alen Stevanovic in his 25-man for squad for 2014 World Cup qualifiers at home to Belgium on Friday and away to Macedonia on Oct. 16.

Having said nothing less than two wins out of two will do for Serbia, who top of Group A on goal difference, Mihajlovic heaped praise on the Serie A duo and Partizan Belgrade striker Marko Scepovic who is yet to make an international impact.

"Krsticic (Sampdoria) and Stevanovic (Torino) are versatile players who deserve to be here with impressive performances for their clubs and I also have a lot of faith in Scepovic, who is a lethal finisher and very good at holding the ball," Mihajlovic told a news conference on Sunday.

"Scepovic will be a handful for any defence when he is back to his best form, having come back from a long-term injury, but he will certainly play a part against the Belgians.

"Belgium will be a mountain to climb with 14 players plying their trade in the Premier League but our 6-1 win over Wales, when we moved well and kept the ball on the ground, has shown us the way how to play throughout the qualifiers."

Serbia, Belgium and Croatia all have four points from two games and Mihajlovic acknowledged the outcomes of the upcoming two rounds of games before the winter break could be crucial for Serbia's bid to reach the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Having reshuffled his youthful team time and again after he took over in May, the 43-year-old coach seems to have established the bulk of his starting eleven.

"I know eight players who will start the game against Belgium and those who are on the bench know that they will get their chance," he said.

"Everyone in this squad in capable of being a first choice player and that's our strength, although Belgium appear to be the strongest and most resourceful team in the group."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Zeljko Brkic (Udinese), Damir Kahriman (Tavriya Simferopol)

Defenders: Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea), Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City), Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund), Matija Nastasic (Manchester City), Nenad Tomovic (Fiorentina), Milan Bisevac (Olympique Lyon), Nikola Maksimovic (Red Star Belgrade), Aleksandar Lukovic (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Midfielders: Srdjan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade), Ljubomir Fejsa (Olympiakos Piraeus), Aleksandar Ignjovski (Werder Bremen), Radosav Petrovic (Genclerbirligi), Nemanja Matic (Benfica).

Forwards: Zoran Tosic (CSKA Moscow), Nenad Krsticic (Sampdoria), Marko Scepovic (Partizan Belgrade), Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede), Dejan Lekic (Osasuna), Filip Djuricic (Heerenveen), Alen Stevanovic (Torino), Miralem Sulejmani (Ajax Amsterdam) Lazar Markovic (Partizan Belgrade) (Editing by Justin Palmer)