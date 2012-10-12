BELGRADE Oct 12 Cool finishing by striker Christian Benteke, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and late substitute Kevin Mirallas gave Belgium a valuable 3-0 win at Serbia in an entertaining Group A World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The result left the Belgians joint top of the group with seven points from three games along with Croatia, who came from behind to win 2-1 at fellow former Yugoslavs Macedonia.

Zeljko Brkic was powerless in the 34th minute, when Benteke headed Nacer Chadli's teasing cross from the right into the roof of the net.

Belgium doubled their lead midway through the second half as de Bruyne broke through the middle and beat Brkic with a low shot. Everton striker Kevin Mirallas came on for de Bruyne in the dying minutes but made an immediate impact, side-footing home a pinpoint Dries Mertens cross from the left in stoppage time. (Editing By Alison Wildey)