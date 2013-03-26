NOVI SAD, Serbia, March 26 Two opportunist goals by striker Filip Djuricic gave Serbia a 2-0 home win over Scotland in a World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday played after a late pitch inspection.

Heavy snowfall had descended on the turf and officials only gave the go-ahead an hour before kickoff, after stadium staff and some enthusiastic Scottish fans cleared the snow in freezing weather.

Serbia lifted some of the gloom off Friday's 2-0 defeat at bitter Balkan rivals Croatia after Djuricic struck on the hour with a shot on the turn following a goalmouth scramble and doubled the tally with a simple tap-in from a close-range rebound.

The home team dominated on a muddy surface and missed several chances before Djuricic ended their three-match barren spell in which they failed to find the back of the net.

The result left Serbia on seven points from six games and with only a slim chance of reaching next year's finals while Scotland prop the group with two points. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)