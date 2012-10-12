BELGRADE Oct 12 Marc Wilmots got the better of Serbia counterpart Sinisa Mihajlovic in a battle of two former internationals emphatically won by the former Belgium forward whose team romped to a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win on Friday.

Serbia's first competitive defeat on home soil since 2001, when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Russia, came after Wilmots readjusted his formation following early domination by the hosts.

The 43-year old coach, who scored 29 goals in 70 appearances for Belgium, acknowledged that reshuffling his midfield after Serbia hit the post and missed several good chances had paid off on a rainy night in Belgrade.

"Nacer Chadli and Eden Hazard had to switch flanks because we were all over the place in the opening exchanges and very fortunate not to fall behind in the first seven minutes," Wilmots told a news conference.

"Also, bringing on Dries Martins for Hazard early in the second half injected fresh blood into the team and we were the more confident side after scoring the second goal, which effectively killed the game as a contest.

"There was only going to be one winner after we regained our composure."

Mihajlovic, a European Cup winner with Red Star Belgrade in 1991 before plying his trade for Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan in Serie A, rued the missed chances but conceded his side were second best.

He also criticised senior players, captain Branislav Ivanovic and Aleksandar Kolarov, for coming forward too often in the second half and leaving gaps at the back.

"We were ruthlessly punished for all our mistakes and it was also obvious we were overran by a physically stronger and fitter Belgian team in the second half," he said.

"It was a game of two very different halves as we dominated the first, when we should have taken something into the dressing room, and had a very poor second because the most experienced players lost their heads and threw caution to the wind.

"It was the last thing I expected from Ivanovic and Kolarov, who ought to know better than get carried away and think that they can get away with leaving the rearguard exposed."

Mihajlovic, better known for his motivational skills than tactical expertise, might also want to question his own decisions.

Defensive midfielder Srdjan Mijailovic, whose credentials boil down to playing in the Serbian league devoid of any real quality, was preferred to Nemanja Matic and the decision backfired as he frequently lost possession.

Milan Bisevac retained his place in the back four ahead of Neven Subotic, who has been in impressive form for his club Borussia Dortmund, and was caught cold by swift Belgian breaks in the second half.

"I feel very sorry for the fans who were fantastic tonight and very disappointed for letting them down but this is a young team which must work hard to live up to their potential," said Mihajlovic.

Belgium top Group A on seven points from three matches, ahead of Croatia on goal difference.