Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Sept 11 Serbia 6 Wales 1 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
At Karadjordje Stadium, Novi Sad.
Scorers:
Serbia: Aleksandar Kolarov 16, Zoran Tosic 24, Filip Djuricic 40, Dusan Tadic 55, Branislav Ivanovic 80, Miralem Sulejmani 90
Wales: Gareth Bale 31
Halftime: 3-1
Teams:
Serbia: 1-Vladimir Stojkovic; 11-Aleksandar Kolarov, 5-Matija Nastasic, 4-Milan Bisevac, 6-Branislav Ivanovic; 10-Dusan Tadic, 17-Aleksandar Ignjovski (16-Srdjan Mijailovic 85), 3-Ljubomir Fejsa, 7-Zoran Tosic (9-Miralem Suljemani 70); 21-Lazar Markovic, 19-Filip Djuricic (9-Dejan Lekic 81).
Wales: 1-Glyn Myhill; 3-Adam Matthews (14-Samuel Ricketts 46), 6-William Ashley, 5-Blake Darcy, 2-Christopher Gunter; 8-Simon Church, 10-Aaron Ramsey, 7-Joe Allen (17-Andrew King 70); 11-Gareth Bale; 4-David Edwards (16-David Vaughan 46), 9-Steven Morison.
Referee: Duarte Gomes (Portugal) (Compiled by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.