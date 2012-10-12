Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Serbia 0 Belgium 3 - World Cup Group A qualifying result on Friday.
At Red Star stadium in Belgrade.
Scorers: Christian Benteke 34, Kevin de Bruyne 68, Kevin Mirallas 90+1
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Serbia: 23-Zeljko Brkic; 6-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-Milan Bisevac, 5-Matija Nastasic, 11-Aleksandar Kolarov; 7-Zoran Tosic (15-Alen Stevanovic 67), 16-Srdjan Mijailovic, 17-Aleksandar Ignjovski, 10-Dusan Tadic (9-Dejan Lekic 81); 19-Filip Djuricic (18-Marko Scepovic 56), 21-Lazar Markovic.
Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Jan Vertonghen; 7-Kevin De Bruyne (17-Kevin Mirallas 88), 6-Axel Witsel, 8-Mousa Dembele, 10-Eden Hazard (14-Dries Mertens 56); 9-Christian Benteke, 11-Nacer Chadli.
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Zoran Milosavljevic)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
