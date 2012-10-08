BELGRADE Oct 8 Partizan Belgrade goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic will miss Serbia's World Cup qualifiers this month after breaking a collarbone in a league match on Sunday, the Serbian Football Association (FSS) has revealed.

"Bruges goalkeeper Bojan Jorgacevic has been called up after Stojkovic was forced to withdraw with a fractured collarbone," the FSS said on its website (www.fss.rs) on Monday.

Stojkovic was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Partizan's 2-1 home win over Javor Ivanjica and rushed to hospital as the Serbian champions went top of the table.

Serbia, who top Group A on goal difference with four points from two games, entertain Belgium at Red Star's Marakana stadium on Friday before visiting neighbours Macedonia on Oct. 16.

Udinese keeper Zeljko Brkic is favoured to stand in for Stojkovic, given that Jorgacevic's last competitive international was a 1-0 defeat to Slovenia in a Euro 2012 qualifier when he conceded a goal from the halfway line. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by John O'Brien)