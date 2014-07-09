BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 8 Here are some previous World Cup shock results following Germany's 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil in the semi-final on Tuesday.

1950 group stage - United States 1 England 0. Arguably the biggest World Cup upset when a group of American amateurs stunned mighty England in their group match.

Fans at Belo Horizonte's Independecia stadium were left speechless when Haiti-born Joe Gaetjens scored the winner before halftime in what is still considered the biggest World Cup upset.

1950 final - Uruguay 2 Brazil 1. In a different format at the time hosts Brazil only needed a draw to clinch what could have been their first title but the bitterness of the surprise defeat to Uruguay remains to this day embedded deeply in the country's collective psyche.

Known as the "Maracanazo", the game left Brazil fans in shock, players vilified and some suicides were linked to the result at the time.

1954 final - West Germany 3 Hungary 2. The Mighty Magyars had thrashed underdogs West Germany 8-3 earlier in the tournament and were overwhelming favourites to win the trophy.

But Helmut Rahn's 84th-minute winner completed a stunning turnaround that has since become known as the "Wonder of Berne."

1966 North Korea 1 Italy 0. Complete unknowns, the North Koreans, shielded in their Stalinist regime, staged one of the biggest upsets, stunning star-studded and twice World Cup winners Italy in the group stage.

1974 group stage East Germany 1 West Germany 0. It was seen as the battle of Capitalism v Communism and when Juergen Sparwasser scored to help his team beat hosts West Germany 1-0, it was hailed behind the Iron Curtain as a victory over the evil West.

West Germany recovered to win their second World Cup.

1982 group stage Algeria 2 West Germany 1. It was a classic David v Goliath battle with the North Africans stunning the mighty Germans. They in turn punished them for the defeat by playing out a 1-0 win over neighbours Austria days later in a result that sent both nations through and sent Algeria out.

1990 group stage Cameroon 1 Argentina 0 - Francois Omam-Biyik's 67th-minute goal completed a remarkable opening game for the tournament in Italy as the reigning champions fell to the Africans who would go on to win the hearts of fans with a dazzling run to the quarter-finals.

1994 Ireland 1 Italy 0, 1994. Another upset against Italy. Ray Houghton's shot from the edge of the box gave minnows Ireland their most surprising World Cup win against the three-time champions who would go on to lose the final against Brazil.

2002 group stage Senegal 1 France 0. Another World Cup opening disaster for the reigning champions. This time it was France who fell from grace after winning the trophy four years earlier.

2014 semi-final Germany 7 Brazil 1. Four goals in six minutes left thousands of Brazilian fans silent at the Mineirao and millions across the nation, seeking a sixth title, in shock.

The Germans inflicted the heaviest defeat on the South American heavyweights to deny them a second chance of World Cup glory on home soil and a sixth title overall. (Editing by Ed Osmond)