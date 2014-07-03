RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Since being first used at the 1982 tournament there have been 24 World Cup penalty shootouts, featuring 223 penalties, 66 of which were saved or missed (29.6 percent).

List of World Cup shootouts: Year Teams Match result aet Shootout scoer 1982 - West Germany v France 3-3 (5-4) 1986 - France v Brazil 1-1 (4-3)

West Germany v Mexico 0-0 (4-1)

Belgium v Spain 1-1 (5-4) 1990 - Rep. of Ireland v Romania 0-0 (5-4)

Argentina v Yugoslavia 0-0 (3-2)

Argentina v Italy 1-1 (4-3)

West Germany v England 1-1 (4-3) 1994 - Bulgaria v Mexico 1-1 (3-1)

Sweden v Romania 2-2 (5-4)

Brazil v Italy 0-0 (3-2) 1998 - Argentina v England 2-2 (4-3)

France v Italy 0-0 (4-3)

Brazil v Netherlands 1-1 (4-2) 2002 - Spain v Rep. of Ireland 1-1 (3-2)

South Korea v Spain 0-0 (5-3) 2006 - Ukraine v Switzerland 0-0 (3-0)

Germany v Argentina 1-1 (4-2)

Portugal v England 0-0 (3-1)

Italy v France 1-1 (5-3) 2010 - Paraguay v Japan 0-0 (5-3)

Uruguay v Ghana 1-1 (4-2) 2014- Brazil v Chile 1-1 (3-2)

Costa Rica v Greece 1-1 (5-3) World Cup shootouts league table

W L GOALS FOR/AGAINST Germany (inc West)4 0 17-10 Brazil 3 1 13-10 Argentina 3 1 13-12 France 2 2 15-16 Ukraine 1 0 3- 0 Paraguay 1 0 5- 3 South Korea 1 0 5- 3 Uruguay 1 0 4- 2 Bulgaria 1 0 3- 1 Portugal 1 0 3- 1 Belgium 1 0 5- 4 Sweden 1 0 5- 4 Costa Rica 1 0 5- 3 Ireland 1 1 7- 7 Spain 1 2 10-12 Italy 1 3 13-14 Chile 0 1 2- 3 Yugoslavia 0 1 2- 3 Greece 0 1 3- 5 Japan 0 1 3- 5 Ghana 0 1 2- 4 Netherlands 0 1 2- 4 Switzerland 0 1 0- 3 Romania 0 2 8-10 Mexico 0 2 2- 7 England 0 3 7-11

Two World Cup finals have been decided by penalties. In 1994 Brazil beat Italy 3-2 after 120 goalless minutes while in 2006 Italy were victorious 5-3 against France after a 1-1 draw.

Only two of the 24 shoot-outs have needed extra penalties after the original five attempts each. The first, between West Germany and France in a 1982 semi-final, and a 1994 quarter-final between Sweden and Romania, both of which needed six each.

Former Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Goycoechea has saved the most penalties. He saved three in the 1990 quarter-final victory over Yugoslavia and two more in the semi-final victory over Italy. Argentina lost the final 1-0 to West Germany - the only goal being a penalty.

