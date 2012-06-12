June 12 Midfielder Kim Bo-kyung scored twice as
South Korea strolled to a 3-0 victory over Lebanon in Goyang on
Tuesday to make it two wins from two in the fourth round of
World Cup qualifiers.
The Koreans are top of Group A after their victory over
Lebanon, ranked 143rd in the world by FIFA and appearing in the
fourth stage of World Cup qualifying in Asia for the first time.
The Lebanese had stunned the Koreans 2-1 in Beirut in the
previous round, but there was no repeat on Tuesday when the
visitors struggled to get the ball, let alone create chances.
The twice Asian champions opened the scoring in the 30th
minute when Kim's long-range effort found its way past visiting
goalkeeper Ziad El Samad.
The Koreans, who thumped Qatar 4-1 in their opening fourth
round match in Doha on Friday, played with little urgency and
had to wait until early in the second half to extend their lead.
From a Lebanese corner, the Koreans broke away and Kim was
left in acres of space to run through and slot home left-footed
in the 47th minute.
Substitute Koo Ja-cheol wrapped up the scoring a minute
before the final whistle. Hussein Dakik attempted to bring the
ball out of Lebanon's penalty area but Koo dispossessed the
midfielder before unleashing a powerful drive.
The home side are aiming to reach their eighth consecutive
World Cup finals. Lebanon remain bottom of the five-team pool,
on one point, after their home draw with Uzbekistan on Friday
and an opening loss to Qatar.
Iran host Qatar in the other Group A match on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Robert
Woodward)