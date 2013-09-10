ZILINA, Slovakia, Sept 10 Goals from unlikely sources steered Bosnia to a comeback 2-1 win over Slovakia in a rip-roaring World Cup Group G qualifier on Tuesday and kept them on course to reach their first major tournament as an independent nation.

The result left the Bosnians top of their section with 19 points from eight games, three more than Greece who were hosting Latvia later in the day. Third-placed Slovakia have 12 points.

Defender Ermin Bicakcic and second-half substitute Izet Hajrovic delighted several thousand visiting Bosnian fans in a packed Zilina stadium after Marek Hamsik had given the hosts a 42nd-minute lead.

Both sides missed a hatful of good chances, with Slovakia keeper Jan Mucha producing a string of superb saves before midfielder Hamsik got on the end of an Adam Nemec pass and beat Asmir Begovic with a crisp left-footed shot from 10 metres.

Bosnia, who dominated from start to finish, piled on the pressure after the break and drew level in the 69th minute after Emir Spahic headed a corner into Bicakcic's path and the left back buried the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

With Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko enduring a quiet evening thanks to some rugged Slovakia defending, livewire Hajrovic grabbed a spectacular winner in the 78th minute when he left Mucha clutching at air with a thunderbolt from 25 metres. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Sonia Oxley)