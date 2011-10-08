BUENOS AIRES Oct 7 Gonzalo Higuain scored a hat-trick and Lionel Messi his first goal in a competitive match for Argentina in two and a half years as the hosts crushed Chile 4-1 in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Higuain put Argentina ahead from Angel Di Maria's pass in a counter-attack after seven minutes at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires and Messi, whose last goal in a competitive match was against Venezuela in March 2009, netted the second in the 25th.

Striker Higuain chipped in a Di Maria cross from the left seven minutes into the second half and completed his hat-trick when Messi capitalised on a faulty clearance by keeper Claudio Bravo and found him with a low pass.

Chile pulled a goal back through Matias Fernandez on the hour.

