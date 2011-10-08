BUENOS AIRES Oct 7 Gonzalo Higuain scored a
hat-trick and Lionel Messi his first goal in a competitive match
for Argentina in two and a half years as the hosts crushed Chile
4-1 in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Higuain put Argentina ahead from Angel Di Maria's pass in a
counter-attack after seven minutes at the Monumental stadium in
Buenos Aires and Messi, whose last goal in a competitive match
was against Venezuela in March 2009, netted the second in the
25th.
Striker Higuain chipped in a Di Maria cross from the left
seven minutes into the second half and completed his hat-trick
when Messi capitalised on a faulty clearance by keeper Claudio
Bravo and found him with a low pass.
Chile pulled a goal back through Matias Fernandez on the
hour.
