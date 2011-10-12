Oct 12 PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Oct 11 Argentina, who had impressed with a 4-1 rout of Chile in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifier, were stunned 1-0 by Venezuela on Tuesday.

Fernando Amnorebieta scored the only goal just past the hour to hand former whipping boys Venezuela a famous victory against Lionel Messi's team, who had goalkeeper Mariano Andujar to thank for not conceding more goals.

Venezuela had rested key players for the home match at Puerto La Cruz when they played Ecuador and lost 2-0 in their opening qualifier on Friday.

The only team in the 10-nation South American Football Confederation never to have qualified for the finals, Venezuela have emerged as serious contenders for a place in Brazil after their fourth place at the Copa America in July.

