Oct 12 PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Oct 11
Argentina, who had impressed with a 4-1 rout of
Chile in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifier, were stunned
1-0 by Venezuela on Tuesday.
Fernando Amnorebieta scored the only goal just past the hour
to hand former whipping boys Venezuela a famous victory against
Lionel Messi's team, who had goalkeeper Mariano Andujar to thank
for not conceding more goals.
Venezuela had rested key players for the home match at
Puerto La Cruz when they played Ecuador and lost 2-0 in their
opening qualifier on Friday.
The only team in the 10-nation South American Football
Confederation never to have qualified for the finals, Venezuela
have emerged as serious contenders for a place in Brazil after
their fourth place at the Copa America in July.
