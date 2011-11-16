* Argentina and Chile recover from setbacks
* Messi and Aguero score in Argentina's 2-1 win
* Venezuela beat Bolivia, join teams at top of standings
By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 Lionel Messi and Alexis
Sanchez, club mates at Barcelona, sparkled as Argentina and
Chile put behind them a weekend to forget with victories in the
South American 2014 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.
Messi led the fightback for a 2-1 away win over Colombia as
Argentina fielded a world class trident in attack by bringing on
Sergio Aguero to join Messi and Gonzalo Higuain for the second
half.
The victory lifted Argentina into second place in the
standings on seven points, the same number as leaders Uruguay,
who have a game in hand, but behind on goal difference.
Venezuela are third, also on seven points, after a 1-0 home
win over Bolivia with Ecuador and Chile, who beat Paraguay 2-0
at home, on six. Colombia and Paraguay have four, Peru three and
Bolivia one.
Colombia, hosts to Argentina on a heavy Metropolitano pitch
in hot and humid Barranquilla on the Caribbean coast, had the
better of the first half and led 1-0 at the interval after
Darlon Pabon scored with a free kick that took a deflection off
Javier Mascherano.
"Messi was decisive because he gradually wore down the whole
of the rival defence," Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella told
reporters. "It was a very important match for us after two bad
results... We had a huge weight on our backs."
Sabella, his team the subject of heavy criticism since
Friday's 1-1 draw with Bolivia in Buenos Aires, went for the win
in the second half with Aguero giving his attack the depth it
had lacked for 45 minutes.
With Colombia's defence stretched, Messi equalised when
goalkeeper David Ospina could not hold Jose Sosa's low cross and
the Argentina captain pounced to slot home just past the hour
for his second goal of the 2014 qualifiers.
AGUERO WINNER
With six minutes to go, Messi fed Higuain in the box, Ospina
could only parry the striker's shot and Aguero, in hot scoring
form for Manchester City, steered the rebound inside the near
bottom corner.
"There's no doubt Messi makes a difference (even) without
the clarity of many other matches," said Colombia coach Leonel
Alvarez.
Argentina and Chile were both rewarded for their commitment
to attack, even if it took Sabella 45 minutes to realise that
cautious tactics would get him nowhere with a competent
counter-attacking outfit like Colombia.
Chile, sticking to an all-attack policy, made home advantage
pay at the Nacional in Santiago with goals by defender Pablo
Contreras and substitute Matias Campos Toro.
Sanchez, who missed the 4-0 pasting by Uruguay in Montevideo
on Friday through injury, was a thorn in the Paraguay defence
while Matias Fernandez pulled the strings for a side shorn of
five players suspended for a late, drunken return from time off
last Wednesday night.
Venezuela followed up their 1-0 win over Argentina last
month, with another sound home performance to beat Bolivia by
the same score in a downpour in San Cristobal.
Defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo headed the only goal from a
corner as Venezuela continued to ratify their exceptional fourth
place at the Copa America in Argentina in July.
Ecuador, in fourth place with a game in hand, made the most
of the advantage they get staging their home matches nearly
3,000 metres up in the rarefied air of the Andes for a second
successive 2-0 win at the Atahualpa in Quito.
Edison Mendez, a veteran of Ecuador's first World Cup finals
in 2002, and Mexico-based striker Cristian Benitez scored the
goals in the final 20 minutes against a profligate Peru attack
boasting three big-name forwards from the Bundesliga.
Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 in a friendly in Rome.
