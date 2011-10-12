By Claudio Cerda
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Oct 11 Venezuela took their first
points off Argentina at the 19th attempt with a shock 1-0 win as
the second round of South American qualifiers for the 2014 World
Cup left Uruguay top of the standings on Tuesday.
Uruguay, with Diego Forlan scoring a record 32nd goal for
his country, are the only team with four points after 1-1 draw
in Paraguay while Chile, the team Argentina crushed 4-1 on
Friday, gave beleaguered coach Claudio Borghi a boost with a
tough 4-2 home victory over Peru.
Colombia, who had a bye on Friday, secured an invaluable 2-1
victory away over Bolivia in the rarefied air of their La Paz
stronghold nearly 4,000 metres up in the Andes with substitute
striker Radamel Falcao's last-ditch winner.
Argentina and Venezuela have three points each, as do
Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, who had a bye. Brazil as
hosts are exempt from qualifying.
Defender Fernando Amorebieta scored the only goal in Puerto
La Cruz for a Venezuelan side, fourth at the Copa America in
July, who appear good enough to end their country's wait for a
place at the finals for the first time.
Argentina's second choice goalkeeper Mariano Andujar,
standing in for the injured Sergio Romero, did all he could to
keep the score down.
Forlan, taking a pass from Luis Suarez, tapped in at the
intimidating Defensores del Chaco to ensure Copa America holders
Uruguay took a point in a 1-1 draw away to Paraguay, notching a
national record 32nd goal.
Left back Richard Ortiz equalised on his Paraguay debut
stabbing home a stoppage time goal at a corner.
Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said: "This (qualifying)
championship is even, no team can consider themselves superior."
NO SHOW
Borghi, heavily criticised after the Chileans' defeat in
their opening qualifier in Buenos Aires, did not turn up at the
post-match news conference at the Monumental in Santiago.
His assistant Jaime Vera said: "He isn't feeling well" and
then added about the result "it's pure oxygen for what we are
doing."
Chile got off to a flying start when Waldo Ponce scored in
the opening minute and they were 3-0 ahead two minutes after
halftime following goals by Eduardo Vargas in the 17th and Gary
Medel half an hour later.
Peru hit back with two goals in 10 minutes before the hour
was up from striker Claudio Pizarro and winger Jefferson Farfan
before striker Humberto Suazo gave Chile a two-goal cushion with
a 63rd-minute penalty after Jorge Valdivia was brought down.
Valdivia said he thought Peru, who took a surprise third
place at the Copa America, were overconfident after their 2-0
home win over Paraguay on Friday earned them exuberant praise
from the home media.
"There was a lot of talk, especially by the Peruvian press,
of the 'fantastic quartet'," Valdivia said referring to Juan
Vargas, Farfan, Pizarro and Paolo Guerrero, who scored Peru's
goals against Paraguay.
"But we managed to neutralise them and take advantage of our
speed on the flanks. I think that was the difference in the
match," he told reporters.
Peru's Uruguayan coach Sergio Markarian said: "A goal so
early complicates everything because it boosts your rivals."
(Additional reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion and
Carlos Quiroga in La Paz)
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John
O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for South American soccer