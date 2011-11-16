Nov 15 Results of South American 2014 World Cup qualifying matches on Tuesday:

At the Metropolitano, Barranquilla

Colombia 1 - Darlon Pabon 45

Argentina 2 - Lionel Messi 61, Sergio Aguero 84

Halftime: 1-0

- - - -

At the Nacional, Santiago

Chile 2 - Pablo Contreras 27, Matias Campos Toro 86

Paraguay 0

Halftime: 1-0

- - - -

At the Atahualpa, Quito

Ecuador 2 - Edison Mendez 70, Cristian Benitez 89

Peru 0

Halftime: 0-0

- - - -

At the Polideportivo, San Cristobal

Venezuela 1 - Oswaldo Vizcarrondo 25

Bolivia 0

Halftime: 1-0

- - - -

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Uruguay 3 2 1 0 9 3 7

Argentina 4 2 1 1 7 4 7

Venezuela 4 2 1 1 3 3 7

Ecuador 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

Chile 4 2 0 2 7 10 6

Colombia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

Paraguay 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

Peru 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

Bolivia 4 0 1 3 4 8 1

- - - -

Previous results:

Oct. 7

Argentina 4 Chile 1

Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2

Ecuador 2 Venezuela 0

Peru 2 Paraguay 0

Oct. 11

Venezuela 1 Argentina 0

Paraguay 1 Uruguay 1

Chile 4 Peru 2

Bolivia 1 Colombia 2

Nov. 11

Argentina 1 Bolivia 1

Uruguay 4 Chile 0

Colombia 1 Venezuela 1

Paraguay 2 Ecuador 1

- - - -

Next matches

June 2, 2012

Argentina v Ecuador

Uruguay v Venezuela

Peru v Colombia

Bolivia v Chile

June 9

Uruguay v Peru

Ecuador v Colombia

Bolivia v Paraguay

Venezuela v Chile

