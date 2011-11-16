Nov 15 Results of South American 2014 World Cup
qualifying matches on Tuesday:
At the Metropolitano, Barranquilla
Colombia 1 - Darlon Pabon 45
Argentina 2 - Lionel Messi 61, Sergio Aguero 84
Halftime: 1-0
- - - -
At the Nacional, Santiago
Chile 2 - Pablo Contreras 27, Matias Campos Toro 86
Paraguay 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - - -
At the Atahualpa, Quito
Ecuador 2 - Edison Mendez 70, Cristian Benitez 89
Peru 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - - -
At the Polideportivo, San Cristobal
Venezuela 1 - Oswaldo Vizcarrondo 25
Bolivia 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - - -
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Uruguay 3 2 1 0 9 3 7
Argentina 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
Venezuela 4 2 1 1 3 3 7
Ecuador 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Chile 4 2 0 2 7 10 6
Colombia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Paraguay 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Peru 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Bolivia 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
- - - -
Previous results:
Oct. 7
Argentina 4 Chile 1
Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2
Ecuador 2 Venezuela 0
Peru 2 Paraguay 0
Oct. 11
Venezuela 1 Argentina 0
Paraguay 1 Uruguay 1
Chile 4 Peru 2
Bolivia 1 Colombia 2
Nov. 11
Argentina 1 Bolivia 1
Uruguay 4 Chile 0
Colombia 1 Venezuela 1
Paraguay 2 Ecuador 1
- - - -
Next matches
June 2, 2012
Argentina v Ecuador
Uruguay v Venezuela
Peru v Colombia
Bolivia v Chile
June 9
Uruguay v Peru
Ecuador v Colombia
Bolivia v Paraguay
Venezuela v Chile
(Compiled by Rex Gowar; editing by xxxx; to query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for South American soccer
for world soccer