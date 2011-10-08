Oct 7 Results of opening South American 2014 World Cup qualifying matches on Friday (* denotes new result):

* At the Nacional, Lima Peru 2 - Paolo Guerrero 47, 73 Paraguay 0

Halftime: 0-0

- - - -

At the Monumental, Buenos Aires Argentina 4 - Gonzalo Higuain 7, 52, 63, Lionel Messi 25 Chile 1 - Matias Fernandez 60

Halftime: 2-0

- - - -

At the Centenario, Montevideo Uruguay 4 - Luis Suarez 3, Diego Lugano 25, 71, Edinson

Cavani 34 Bolivia 2 - Rudy Cardozo 17, Marcelo Martins 87pen

Halftime: 3-1

- - - -

At the Atahualpa, Quito Ecuador 2 - Jaime Ayovi 14, Cristian Benitez 27 Venezuela 0

Red card: Jose Manuel Rey 78

Halftime: 2-0

