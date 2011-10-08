Oct 7 Results of opening South
American 2014
World Cup qualifying matches on Friday (* denotes new result):
* At the Nacional, Lima
Peru 2 - Paolo Guerrero 47, 73
Paraguay 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - - -
At the Monumental, Buenos Aires
Argentina 4 - Gonzalo Higuain 7, 52, 63, Lionel Messi 25
Chile 1 - Matias Fernandez 60
Halftime: 2-0
- - - -
At the Centenario, Montevideo
Uruguay 4 - Luis Suarez 3, Diego Lugano 25, 71, Edinson
Cavani 34
Bolivia 2 - Rudy Cardozo 17, Marcelo Martins 87pen
Halftime: 3-1
- - - -
At the Atahualpa, Quito
Ecuador 2 - Jaime Ayovi 14, Cristian Benitez 27
Venezuela 0
Red card: Jose Manuel Rey 78
Halftime: 2-0
