Nov 11 Results of South American 2014 World Cup
qualifying matches on Friday:
At the Monumental, Buenos Aires
Argentina 1 - Ezequiel Lavezzi 59
Bolivia 1 - Marcelo Martins 55
Halftime: 0-0
- - - -
At the Centenario, Montevideo
Uruguay 4 - Luis Suarez 42, 45, 67, 73
Chile 0
Halftime: 2-0
- - - -
At the Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion
Paraguay 2 - Cristian Riveros 46, Darin Veron 57
Ecuador 1 - Joao Rojas 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
- - - -
At the Metropolitano, Barranquilla
Colombia 1 - Fredy Guarin 11
Venezuela 1 - Frank Felstcher 78
Halftime:
- - - -
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Uruguay 3 2 1 0 9 3 7
Colombia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Argentina 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Paraguay 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Venezuela 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Peru 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Chile 3 1 0 2 5 10 3
Bolivia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
