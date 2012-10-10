MADRID Oct 10 Santi Cazorla believes he has taken a step forward in his career by leaving La Liga to join English Premier League club Arsenal and that he is perhaps more valued as a player there than in Spain.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who moved to London from Malaga in August, has made nine appearances and scored two goals at his new club and feels he is settling in well.

"It could be that in the few months I have been there people have been talking a lot more about me," Cazorla told a news conference previewing Spain's World Cup 2014 Group I qualifier away to Belarus on Friday.

"I feel important at Arsenal and I want to keep developing," he added.

"The way Arsenal play and the responsibility they have given me is something I have always sought out.

"I think it's a step forward in my career and I hope to improve a great deal in the future."

Cazorla, who has excellent vision and passing ability and a fierce shot, spent most of his career at Villarreal before joining Malaga last season when he helped the Andalusian side qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

He competes for a place in the Spain team with the likes of Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Cesc Fabregas and is one of the most oft-used substitutes in the world and European champions' talent-packed squad.

"I am happy with my role and it's a privilege to be here," he said of his Spain career.

"Hopefully I can continue to help out as much as possible, I am working every day towards that," he added.

"I am feeling in very good shape and I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunities I am being given."

Spain won their opening Group I game away to Georgia 1-0 and after travelling to Minsk host France at Atletico Madrid's Calderon stadium on Tuesday.

"I have several team mates (at Arsenal) from the French national team," Cazorla said in reference to players including forward Olivier Giroud, another new signing, and defender Laurent Koscielny.

"We have to watch out for them but there are a lot more players in the top rank and it will be a tough game," he added.

"We hope to get through it and push on with qualifying for the World Cup in Brazil." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)