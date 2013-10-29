MADRID Oct 29 Atletico Madrid's Brazil-born forward Diego Costa has signed a letter underlining his intention to play for adopted country Spain.

"The player communicates in the letter addressed to Julio Cesar Avellada, secretary general of the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF), his wish to be available to the Spanish national team," the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) told the domestic website (www.sefutbol.com) on Tuesday.

"Diego Costa will be able to play for Spain ... if the coach (Vicente del Bosque) deems it opportune."

Costa, 25, who has Brazilian and Spanish passports, has been in excellent form for Atletico this season and is the top scorer in La Liga with 11 goals after 10 matches.

His first chance to play for the world and European champions could come on Nov. 19 when they are due to play a friendly against South Africa at Soccer City in Johannesburg, scene of their maiden World Cup triumph in 2010. (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)