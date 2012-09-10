Sept 10 The chance to feature at the 2014 World
Cup in Brazil is an extra motivation for Spain's veteran
players, said coach Vicente del Bosque on the eve of their first
qualifying match in Georgia.
Spain's haul of two European Championship titles and one
World Cup trophy in the last four years means they have eclipsed
Brazil as the team to beat but the South Americans still hold a
special place in the heart of most footballers.
"It's a great incentive to be there (Brazil)," Del Bosque
told a news conference on Monday.
"I have complete confidence in all the players, the new and
the old. For the veterans around the 30 mark I am sure it will
be a motivation to make the finals."
Barcelona playmaker Xavi, 32, was one of the footballers Del
Bosque was referring to.
"The World Cup is a wonderful event and the next one is in a
country with a great football tradition," said Xavi.
"This generation has never played against Brazil and this is
a big motivation."
Del Bosque, who took over from Luis Aragones after Spain won
Euro 2008, has a 100 percent record in qualifying for major
tournaments.
"Tomorrow we start the defence of the title we won in South
Africa. This is how we are approaching the game," the coach
said.
"Over the last four years we have played two qualifying
campaigns and we have won all 18 games. We want to continue in
the same manner."
Xavi said Spain would be taking nothing for granted in
Tuesday's match.
"Being world and European champions doesn't guarantee
anything," he said. "We have analysed Georgia and they are a
tough rival.
"They defend in numbers and have quality going forward. It
is being taken for granted we will be in the finals but it is
going to be difficult."
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid; editing by Tony Jimenez)