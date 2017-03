GIJON, Spain, March 22 Finland's Teemu Pukki scored 11 minutes from time to grab a 1-1 draw in Spain that complicated life for the world and European champions in World Cup qualifying Group I on Friday.

Pukki fired past Victor Valdes on a rare counter-attack after they had withstood waves of pressure from the hosts.

Sergio Ramos, winning his 100th cap for Spain, broke the deadlock with a header from a corner just after halftime but Vicente del Bosque's side struggled to make their dominance count.

The draw leaves Spain under pressure to get a victory in Paris next Tuesday when they visit their closest group rivals France, who grabbed a 1-1 draw in Madrid last year. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)