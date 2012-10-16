MADRID Oct 16 France substitute Olivier Giroud headed past Iker Casillas with almost the last touch of the game to snatch a 1-1 draw against holders Spain in their World Cup Group I qualifier on Tuesday.

The draw denied Spain a 25th straight win in major championship qualifiers although they remain top of the group tied with France on seven points from three matches.

Sergio Ramos had put Spain deservedly ahead in the 25th minute before France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved a Cesc Fabregas penalty shortly before the break.

The French came out fighting in the second half and almost equalised several times before Franck Ribery crossed for Giroud to nod the ball into the corner of the net in the fourth minute of added time. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)