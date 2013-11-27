MADRID, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup holders Spain: Form and Prospects Although the holders ultimately qualified comfortably for the finals, they struggled at times against the ultra-defensive tactics that the vast majority of their opponents fall back on. Always able to dominate possession for long periods, they found it tough to break through massed ranks of defenders and 1-1 qualifying draws at home to Finland and France exposed a worrying inability to kill opponents off and a weakness for conceding late goals. Coach Vicente del Bosque has a settled defence and a midfield built around the Barcelona trio of Xavi, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso but it is up front where he faces perhaps his most difficult choices. Often foregoing a traditional centre forward, Del Bosque has regularly deployed Barca playmaker Cesc Fabregas in a roving 'false nine' role with the likes of David Silva, Pedro, David Villa and Jesus Navas buzzing around on either wing. The coach can also turn to the more muscular talents of strikers like Alvaro Negredo, Fernando Llorente and Atletico Madrid's Brazil-born forward Diego Costa who has chosen to make himself available for his adopted country. With his intelligent runs, strength on the ball, deadly finishing and prowess in the air, Costa could be just the player Spain need to unsettle opposition defences and he has some of the world's best passers to provide him with service. Another conundrum for Del Bosque is the goalkeeping slot with captain Iker Casillas, a fixture for Spain for more than a decade, out of favour at Real. Victor Valdes has been in inspired form for Barca this season but dropping Casillas, even if he is not playing regularly for Real, could unsettle the defence. Del Bosque will want to avoid a repeat of June's Confederations Cup final, when an aggressive Brazil beat them 3-0 in Rio de Janeiro, so expect a more physical approach from a Spanish team that will still look to wear opponents down by dominating possession. Coach: Vicente del Bosque Del Bosque pledged continuity when he succeeded Luis Aragones after Spain's victory at Euro 2008 and delivered spectacularly by leading the country to their first World Cup triumph in South Africa two years later and a second straight European Championship crown in 2012. A self-confessed football romantic, the mild-mannered 62-year-old has led 'La Roja' to 68 wins in 84 matches, including an unbeaten qualifying campaign for next year's finals. While Aragones favoured a brasher style and provoked his players in order to inspire them, Del Bosque is a more avuncular figure, quietly coaxing the best out of a hugely talented squad and fostering a harmonious atmosphere. "It is better to lose than project a negative image," he has said. "You have to behave well and play fair." Key player: Andres Iniesta The 29-year-old Andres Iniesta will always have a special place in the hearts of Spanish fans for scoring the dramatic extra-time goal that secured the country's first World Cup. The pale, shy midfielder from the Manchegan village of Fuentealbilla has perhaps not been at his scintillating best this season but has a habit of scoring vital goals for club and country. His extra-time winner against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2009 showcased his fabulous technique and he popped up in exactly the right place to smash home the 116th-minute winner against Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg. Xavi, Fabregas and Villa have strong cases for being considered Spain's star player but it will be no surprise if Iniesta again proves decisive at the finals. How they qualified: Winners European Group I 2012 Sept 11 Georgia A W 1-0 Soldado Oct 12 Belarus A W 4-0 Pedro 3, Alba Oct 16 France H D 1-1 Ramos 2013 March 22 Finland H D 1-1 Ramos March 26 France A W 1-0 Pedro Sept 6 Finland A W 2-0 Alba, Negredo Oct 11 Belarus H W 2-1 Xavi, Negredo Oct 15 Georgia H W 2-0 Negredo, Mata World Cup record: Previous appearances: 13 (1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010) Best performances: Winners 2010 Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 5-1 (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)