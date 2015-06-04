MADRID, June 4 It has been a long, hard road for Ignacio Quereda but after almost three decades at the helm the Spain coach will finally see his charges debut at a Women's World Cup when the tournament in Canada gets underway on Saturday.

Spain, ranked 14th in the world, had a relatively easy run in securing qualification for the first time, finishing top of European Group 2, three points ahead of Italy with nine wins and a draw from 10 games.

However, they have been drawn in Group E at the finals with Brazil, South Korea and Costa Rica and face a tough task in their bid to make it through to the last 16.

Costa Rica, ranked 37th, are Spain's first opponents, at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal on June 9.

They will be hopeful of starting with a win before much trickier matches against seventh-ranked Brazil, again in Montreal, on June 13 and the South Koreans, ranked 18th, in Ottawa four days later.

"The players are enormously motivated and committed," Quereda said during a May 11 news conference to announce his 23-player squad.

"Costa Rica are an opponent at our level, the most beatable. Brazil are an established side and will make it hard for us and Korea is a very physical and well-organised team," added the 64-year-old.

"It will be very important to start with a win, above all at a tournament with a short group stage."

One goal that may be within Spain's grasp is a place at next year's Olympic Games in Brazil.

As UEFA will not host a specific qualification tournament, the three best-placed European sides at the World Cup will secure a berth in Rio de Janeiro.

"The motto of the players has been 'dream big' and clinching a place at the Olympics is a possibility," Quereda said.

Spain's campaign will be spearheaded by Bayern Munich midfielder Veronica Boquete, who won the European Champions League with the German club on May 14 before sealing a move to Bayern Munich.

A candidate for the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or, captain Boquete is at the heart of many of Spain's forward forays along with Arsenal pair Vicky Losada and Natalia Pablos.

"We know that being in Canada is a source of pride but we know what we are about, we will compete and see how far it takes us," Quereda said. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)