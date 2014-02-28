MADRID Feb 28 Spain will play their final warmup game before they head to Brazil to defend their World Cup crown against El Salvador in Washington, D.C. on June 7, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Friday.

The world and European champions will travel to the United States on June 2 and train at Washington's Catholic University of America before taking on El Salvador, ranked 78th by FIFA, at FedEx Field Stadium, the RFEF said on the national team's website (www.sefutbol.com).

After the end of European club competition, Vicente del Bosque's squad will gather in Madrid on May 26 and play a friendly against Bolivia in Seville on May 30. The players then have two days rest before departing for the U.S.

Spain will be based in Curitiba during the World Cup finals and play their opening Group B match against Netherlands, whom they beat in the 2010 final, in Salvador on June 13.

They then meet Chile in Rio de Janeiro on June 18 and Australia in Curitiba on June 23. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)