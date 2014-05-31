MADRID May 31 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has included Diego Costa in his final 23-man squad for the World Cup finals despite the Brazil-born forward's recent injury woes.

The Atletico Madrid striker has been suffering with a series of muscle problems and limped out of last Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid early in the first half.

Del Bosque announced his selection for the tournament in Brazil on the Spanish soccer federation's website (www.sefutbol.com) on Saturday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)