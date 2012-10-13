MADRID Oct 13 Pedro's scampering runs and eye for goal provided Spain with the 'can-opener' they needed to beat Belarus on Friday, and one solution to the problem of breaking down massed defences in their World Cup campaign.

The diminutive Barcelona forward, 25, set up the opening goal for Jordi Alba with a clever backheel, and then scored a superb hat-trick as the world and European champions ran out 4-0 victors in Minsk.

Last month, Spain laboured to a 1-0 win in Georgia scrambling an 86th-minute goal from Roberto Soldado to open their Group I campaign in positive fashion as they struggled to convert overwhelming possession into goals.

"Pedro has given us aggression and dynamism," Spain coach Vicente del Bosque said at the post-match news conference.

"He gave us this aggression that we need. He has done his job to break the national team's reliance on patient, touch football, and he was very confident in front of goal.

"The only difference (from previous games) was Pedro gave us a little more directness."

Pedro's darting runs off the flanks gave Spain's ball-playing midfielders plenty to aim at as he created the spaces, showing the same sharpness that has helped Barca climb to the top of La Liga this season.

When Spain lost possession, he showed his customary diligence when it came to harrying and pressuring the opposition defence and midfield.

"I have never scored a hat-trick, you never know when it is going to happen," a typically modest Pedro said.

"My team mates have helped me. It has been good game. Sometimes the goals go in, other times they don't. I know I have to take the opportunities that Del Bosque gives me and I need to continue working hard."

While Pedro helped the side up front, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was surprisingly deployed at centre-back, but it failed to disrupt the smooth running of the their defence albeit against limited opposition.

Captain Iker Casillas became the first Spain goalkeeper to keep seven consecutive clean sheets in official competitions.

Spain extended their winning run in major championship qualifiers to 24 and left themselves in a strong position to take command of the group when France visit Madrid on Tuesday.

Both countries have two wins from two so far to top the standings with six points, ahead of third-placed Georgia with four, who have played a game more.

However, Spain will go into the match in a more positive frame of mind than France, who surprisngly lost 1-0 at home to Japan despite dominating their friendly in the Stade de France on Friday.

