(Adds teams)
Oct 16 Spain 1 France 1 - World Cup qualifying Group I result.
In Madrid
Scorers:
Spain: Sergio Ramos 25
France: Olivier Giroud 90+4
Missed penalty: Cesc Fabregas (Spain) 42
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa (5-Juanfran 50), 15-Sergio Ramos, 16-Sergio Busquets, 18-Jordi Alba;14-Xabi Alonso, 8-Xavi, 6-Andres Iniesta (9-Fernando Torres 75); 21-David Silva (20-Santi Cazorla 13), 10-Cesc Fabregas, 11-Pedro
France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 21-Laurent Koscielny, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra; 17-Maxime Gonalons (8-Mathieu Valbuena 57), 6-Yohan Cabaye, 12-Blaise Matuidi; 7-Franck Ribery, 10-Karim Benzema (9-Olivier Giroud 88), 14-Jeremy Menez (11-Moussa Sissoko 68)
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tom Pilcher)